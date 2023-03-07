Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 24,300 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of CHK stock opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average of $94.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

