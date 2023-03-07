Paloma Partners Management Co Has $229,000 Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $387,067,000. LRT Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 309.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after purchasing an additional 37,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, East Coast Asset Management LLC. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 44,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDG opened at $770.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $771.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $703.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $630.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $761.15.

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total value of $24,184,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total value of $4,454,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total transaction of $24,184,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,213 shares of company stock worth $208,403,127. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

