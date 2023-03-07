Palladiem LLC Takes $227,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after buying an additional 8,319,805 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,398,000 after buying an additional 434,979 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after buying an additional 1,718,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,859,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.45) to £119 ($143.10) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.30) to £130 ($156.33) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.31) to £135 ($162.34) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,875. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.07.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.