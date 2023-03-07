Palladiem LLC Sells 135,310 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Palladiem LLC trimmed its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,310 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,743. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $8.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. This represents a yield of 30.25%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is -405.31%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

