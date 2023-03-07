Palladiem LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Palladiem LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,972,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337,952 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $270,621,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 190.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,975,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,560,000 after buying an additional 1,951,443 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,861,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,997,000 after buying an additional 936,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,159.4% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 906,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,773,000 after buying an additional 834,247 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHV remained flat at $110.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 981,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.99. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

