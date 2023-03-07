Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $60.93 Million Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare comprises about 1.7% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $60,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,283,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.66. The stock had a trading volume of 93,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,918. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.