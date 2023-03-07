Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Grows Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,168 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $24,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. SQN Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after acquiring an additional 40,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLKB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Blackbaud Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $56.44. 27,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,672. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.01.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,063.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,862.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,177 shares of company stock worth $1,889,129 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.



