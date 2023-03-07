Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.30% of Woodward worth $14,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Down 0.2 %

Woodward stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.43. The stock had a trading volume of 22,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,048. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.85.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 919 shares in the company, valued at $94,712.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 919 shares in the company, valued at $94,712.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.