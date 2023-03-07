Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,571 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.92% of AdaptHealth worth $23,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $2,524,811.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 340,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,459,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,199,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $2,524,811.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,255,078 shares of company stock valued at $25,794,600. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $14.93. 118,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $27.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

