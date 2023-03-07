Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 2,359 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 2.16% of BioLife Solutions worth $20,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 802.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 439.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $45,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.90. 34,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,718.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,718.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $75,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 44,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.