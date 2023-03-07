Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Down 5.5%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) fell 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.04. 1,638,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,742,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $134,636,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $160,964,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $48,660,000. Aflac Inc. acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,831,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $6,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

