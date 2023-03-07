P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Trims Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP cut its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in Tronox were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Tronox by 1.4% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 57,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tronox by 117.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tronox by 11.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tronox by 6.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROX stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.59. 316,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on TROX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

