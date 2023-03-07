P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMND traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.10. 165,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,303. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.48% and a negative net margin of 116.01%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lemonade to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

