P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes $49.58 Million Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 328,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,584,000. Biohaven accounts for 2.8% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.48% of Biohaven at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Biohaven by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 84,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,754. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $20.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biohaven Profile

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

