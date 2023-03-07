P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Sells 29,709 Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,709 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 185.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 760,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 493,825 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 297.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 502,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 376,552 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $3,081,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $2,709,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $2,455,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAQ remained flat at $10.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 344,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,892. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

About Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.