P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Reduces Stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,592 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 4.11% of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCA. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 143,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 529,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,111,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 36,898 shares in the last quarter.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Price Performance

CMCA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. 4,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,371. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

About Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

