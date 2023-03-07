P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has $11.44 Million Stock Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lowered its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,693,648 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,608,671 shares during the period. IAMGOLD accounts for 0.6% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.23% of IAMGOLD worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 385.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

NYSE:IAG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613,816. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About IAMGOLD

IAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

