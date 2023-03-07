P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has $11.44 Million Stock Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lowered its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,693,648 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,608,671 shares during the period. IAMGOLD accounts for 0.6% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.23% of IAMGOLD worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 385.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.
IAMGOLD Stock Performance
NYSE:IAG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613,816. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAMGOLD (IAG)
- Are Blue Chip Stocks a Good Investment?
- How to Pick the Best Dividend Stocks
- The Time To Strike Thor Industries Is Close At Hand
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Scores Win for Investors
- Yeti Stock Clobbered by Normalization and Voluntary Recalls
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG).
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.