Oxen Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $392,174.74 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $10.13 million and $392,174.74 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,398.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.83 or 0.00383186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.91 or 0.00673759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00086421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00551355 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004446 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009760 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,181,150 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.