Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000750 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.22 million and $353,816.44 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,072.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00387388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.35 or 0.00681197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00086346 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.03 or 0.00552880 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004525 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009723 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,191,404 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.