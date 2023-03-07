Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd Acquires 3,328 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd grew its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. PDD makes up approximately 4.0% of Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,100,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,597,000 after buying an additional 157,842 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 136,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 63,390 shares during the period. Kora Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,106,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Up 0.3 %

PDD stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.03. 1,842,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,182,266. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $106.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on PDD from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.