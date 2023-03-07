Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 642.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Allegiant Travel comprises approximately 0.7% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,170,000 after acquiring an additional 254,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,476,000 after acquiring an additional 46,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.87. The company had a trading volume of 19,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,120.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.61. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $176.56.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $706,369.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,348.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,439 shares of company stock valued at $984,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Read More

