Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Takes $11.94 Million Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 256,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,000. Berry Global Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Price Performance

NYSE BERY traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $61.00. 251,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,462. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.06. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BERY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.