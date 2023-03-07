Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.90 Million in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 112.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 43,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 262.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 57.3% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 942,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 343,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its holdings in Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 60.7% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 49,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMAQ remained flat at $10.50 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 692. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

About Blockchain Moon Acquisition

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

