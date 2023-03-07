Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 250,000 Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQ)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 3.08% of Mana Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAAQ. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mana Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAAQ traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. 2,103,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,075. Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80.

Mana Capital Acquisition Profile

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on engaging in a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the healthcare, technology, green economy, and consumer products sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.

