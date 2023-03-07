Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.79.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

