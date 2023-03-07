Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,105,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.27% of Otis Worldwide worth $70,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 986.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 469.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

