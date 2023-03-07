Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Origin Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of OGN stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4.40 ($0.05). The company had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20. Origin Enterprises has a 52 week low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06).
