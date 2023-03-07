Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of OGN stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4.40 ($0.05). The company had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20. Origin Enterprises has a 52 week low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

