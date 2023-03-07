Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Trading Down 4%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 10,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 46,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Orezone Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Orezone Gold Stock Down 4.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Bomboré project, an undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Ronald Neville Little on December 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

