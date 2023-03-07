Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,109.00% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

Orchard Therapeutics shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, March 10th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 10th.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,535,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 549,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,478 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

