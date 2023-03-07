Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 6.8 %

OGEN stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.41.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

