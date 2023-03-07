Oportun Financial (OPRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPRT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,871. The firm has a market cap of $183.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.73. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 44.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Oportun Financial

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.