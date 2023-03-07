Ontology Reaches Market Capitalization of $189.60 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $189.60 million and approximately $19.51 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000974 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,555.70 or 0.06991234 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00072771 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00028889 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00052697 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

