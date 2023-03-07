OKC Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $268.53 Million (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. One OKC Token token can currently be bought for $26.55 or 0.00120196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKC Token has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. OKC Token has a total market capitalization of $268.53 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OKC Token Profile

OKC Token’s launch date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc. The official message board for OKC Token is medium.com/@okcofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT’s total supply is about 41.69 million.

OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

