OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Announces $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

OceanaGold Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.75 on Tuesday. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.78 and a 12-month high of C$3.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

