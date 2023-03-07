Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Occidental Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $5.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.14. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

