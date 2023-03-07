Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.82 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $323.24 million and approximately $19.82 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.75 or 0.06995053 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00072596 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00028361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00052243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00023477 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05813335 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $18,314,721.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

