NXM (NXM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $82,110.38

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $324.27 million and approximately $82,110.38 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be purchased for $49.18 or 0.00219368 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00039584 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00022032 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,417.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002859 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 49.0869371 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $81,913.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

