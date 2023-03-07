Nuvei (NVEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th.

Nuvei Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $79.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVEI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Nuvei Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Nuvei by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,546,000 after acquiring an additional 61,226 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 643,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 81,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 294,028 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

