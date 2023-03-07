Nuvei (NVEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th.
Nuvei Price Performance
NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $79.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVEI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.93.
Institutional Trading of Nuvei
Nuvei Company Profile
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvei (NVEI)
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
- 3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy
- Cabot Boosting Production In Lithium Battery Chain For EV Market
- The Stock That Tripled in a Day…And May Not Be Done
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.