Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.23. 40,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 177,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.
Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.53.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nuvalent by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nuvalent by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after buying an additional 291,821 shares during the period.
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.
