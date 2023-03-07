Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,022,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 1,020,984 shares.The stock last traded at $1.77 and had previously closed at $1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUTX. Northland Securities began coverage on Nutex Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Nutex Health in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

About Nutex Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

