Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Gap Down to $28.77

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.77, but opened at $27.04. Nutanix shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 1,203,817 shares trading hands.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Nutanix Stock Down 8.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 60,172 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,835,847.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,621,267.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 60,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,835,847.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,621,267.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,498. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Nutanix by 347.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

