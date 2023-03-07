NSUR COIN (NSUR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16,768.87

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NSUR COIN has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. NSUR COIN has a market cap of $98.60 million and $16,768.87 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00422193 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,353.26 or 0.28537476 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NSUR COIN Token Profile

NSUR COIN’s launch date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

