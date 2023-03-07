Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.41.

A number of research firms have commented on JWN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

JWN opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $29.59.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $254,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after buying an additional 131,102 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,622,000 after buying an additional 2,682,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after buying an additional 239,120 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,332,000 after buying an additional 584,293 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

