Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.00

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 2926717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NKLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Nikola from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Nikola Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nikola
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nikola by 30.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nikola by 97.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nikola during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nikola by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nikola
Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nikola (NKLA)
- Are Blue Chip Stocks a Good Investment?
- How to Pick the Best Dividend Stocks
- The Time To Strike Thor Industries Is Close At Hand
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Scores Win for Investors
- Yeti Stock Clobbered by Normalization and Voluntary Recalls
Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.