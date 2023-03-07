Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.00

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 2926717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Nikola from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,877.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,984,698.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,222.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,877.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,452,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,198 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nikola by 30.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nikola by 97.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nikola during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nikola by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

