Nick Daddario Sells 548 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $41,078.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,628.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Thursday, February 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Nick Daddario sold 200 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $16,400.00.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.90. 584,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,135. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.