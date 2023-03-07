NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,128 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.7% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,260,173 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,614,000 after buying an additional 719,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,564,754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $116,042,000 after purchasing an additional 105,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,142 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after purchasing an additional 161,515 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 171,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,846. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading

