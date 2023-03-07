Nexo (NEXO) Price Reaches $0.65 on Major Exchanges

Nexo (NEXO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00002879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $362.54 million and $4.36 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00421887 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.75 or 0.28516777 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.io/blog. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.

NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes users a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which enables the following:

Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.

Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.

Free crypto withdrawals.”

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.