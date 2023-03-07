New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 9th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 9th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYMT stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $914.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.78. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.