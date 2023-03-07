New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Down 6.1%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.67 and last traded at $40.88. 345,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,295,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.54.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.46 and a beta of 0.61.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,509,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,111,000 after acquiring an additional 546,500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

