NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Price Up 3.2%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) shares were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $18.07. Approximately 95,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 988,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.
NeoGenomics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
