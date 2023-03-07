NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Price Up 3.2%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) shares were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $18.07. Approximately 95,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 988,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,968,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 50,298 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after purchasing an additional 348,026 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

